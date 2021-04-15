Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Insiders have sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

