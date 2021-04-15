Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

TSE:ARE opened at C$19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.84.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

