Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PLx Pharma (PLXP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) recently:

4/15/2021 – PLx Pharma is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

4/9/2021 – PLx Pharma is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – PLx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

4/7/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

3/1/2021 – PLx Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLXP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 4,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

