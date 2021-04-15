Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $351.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $345.00 to $338.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $315.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $338.00.

4/2/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $421.00.

3/30/2021 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

3/26/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $421.00.

3/25/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $326.00 to $330.00.

BABA stock opened at $239.23 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $647.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.76.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.