Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Shares of TFII opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

