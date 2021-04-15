Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%.
OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
