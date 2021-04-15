Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repsol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.