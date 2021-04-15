Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Repsol stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
