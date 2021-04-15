renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.30 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,677.81 or 0.99972083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $788.88 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.11 or 0.00738661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.81 or 0.06260129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033418 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,586 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.