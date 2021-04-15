Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Renalytix AI were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

RNLX opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Renalytix AI plc has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $937.34 million and a P/E ratio of -162.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec cut Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

