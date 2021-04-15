Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 437,806 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,806 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.