Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $71,000 in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

EDRY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

