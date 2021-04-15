Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $78,000 Stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $2.27 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

