Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Senmiao Technology worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. Senmiao Technology Limited has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

