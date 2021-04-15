Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

RS opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $159.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

