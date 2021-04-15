Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.21.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $481.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

