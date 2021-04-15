Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 790 at Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 537.45. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 676.40 ($8.84).

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

