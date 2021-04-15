Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 907 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

