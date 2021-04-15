Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 54 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $617.10 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.54 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.30 and its 200-day moving average is $630.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

