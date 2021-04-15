Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,426 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.