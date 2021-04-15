Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,544 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

