Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.50.

Shares of LRCX opened at $640.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.75. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

