Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $388.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

