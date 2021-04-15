Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet Sells 10,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,047. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

