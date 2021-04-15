Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of RRR opened at $34.09 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 138,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 511.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

