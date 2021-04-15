Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $27.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

RRGB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. 232,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $567.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

