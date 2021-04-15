Raymond James Raises NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $53.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NXRT stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $48.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

