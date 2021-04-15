Raymond James Raises NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $53.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.
NXRT stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $48.34.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
