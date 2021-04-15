Raymond James Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $87.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

LNG opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

