Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 217,200 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter worth $7,579,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CBTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CBTX by 5,943.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CBTX by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

