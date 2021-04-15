Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

