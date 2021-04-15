Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,609 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

