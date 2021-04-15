Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,195 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 338,786 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

