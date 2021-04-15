Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,576 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PetMed Express by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,300 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $658.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

