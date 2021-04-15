Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

