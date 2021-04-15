Raymond James Cuts Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target to $1.85

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.85 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 144.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

