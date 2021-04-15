Rate3 Market Cap Tops $2.24 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $653,710.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

