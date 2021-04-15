Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Rare Element Resources news, Director Paul John Schlauch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $107,500.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 251,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,377. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

