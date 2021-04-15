Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Sells $103,497.93 in Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,497.93.

Paul John Schlauch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Paul John Schlauch sold 50,000 shares of Rare Element Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $107,500.00.

OTCMKTS REEMF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Rare Element Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

