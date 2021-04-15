Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Paul John Schlauch Sells 50,000 Shares

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Paul John Schlauch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $107,500.00.

Paul John Schlauch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of Rare Element Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,497.93.

Shares of REEMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Rare Element Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

