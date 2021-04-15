Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $20,750.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.37. 14,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Rapid7 by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

