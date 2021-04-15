Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 6%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.05. 9,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 436,325 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 340,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

