Randstad’s (RANJY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Randstad has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

