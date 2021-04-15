R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of R1 RCM worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

