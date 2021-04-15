Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 206.4% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QH traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 34,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

