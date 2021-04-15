Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Sells $149,979.50 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $445.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

