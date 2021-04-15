Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

PWR opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

