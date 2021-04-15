Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.17% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

QLGN stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.72.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.