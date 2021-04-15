Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of QRVO opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

