Qcash Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Qcash has a market cap of $67.95 million and $1.35 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00274103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00752991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,925.36 or 0.99527413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.33 or 0.00849885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

