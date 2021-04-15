Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.65 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,496,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.