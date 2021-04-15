Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE CTLT opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,251. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Catalent by 3,945.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

